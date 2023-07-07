$15K reward offered for information on Dallas shooting that killed 7-year-old

Kyrie Barnes died in early July after what's believed to be celebratory gunfire outside of his family's apartment.

Two months after a shooting killed a 7-year-old boy in Dallas, a monetary reward is now on the table for any information that leads to the shooter's arrest.

Dallas police announced on Tuesday that at $15,000 reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of any suspects responsible for the deadly July shooting.

On July 2, police responded to a shooting call at about 9:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Rothington Road, near Interstate 30 and Buckner.

The mother of 7-year-old Kyrie Barnes, Danielle Brown, told WFAA later that month that he was playing a game at the foot of her bed when he was hit by a bullet. Police believe someone was shooting celebratory gunfire outside of the apartment when the bullet went through a wall and hit Barnes.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition that night, then was pronounced dead three days later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF. You can do any of the following

Call 972-974-GUNS (4867)

Email ATFTips@atf.gov

Send tips through www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

In July, Barnes' mother told WFAA that she and her three children had just moved from Garland to that Dallas apartment. and that Kyrie was her middle child.

“I was praying for him to make it, but I just feel like maybe he was too good for the world,” Brown said. “It was just reckless shooting because of the fourth of July and it wasn’t even on the fourth of July.”

Since then, the family continues to beg anyone with information about what happened that night to come forward.