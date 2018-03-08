HOUSTON — HOUSTON – The man who killed a prominent Houston cardiologist is dead, easing the fears of a frightened city. Joseph James Pappas II, 62, shot himself in the head when police confronted him in southwest Houston Friday morning.

Pappas was wearing body armor and Acevedo believes there could have been a shootout if a second officer hadn't arrived in the nick of time.

Pappas, apparently realizing he was out-manned, put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

Joseph Pappas

Carter, Lisa

Acevedo said it started around 9:30 a.m. when a parks employee called 911 to report a suspicious man, who looked like Pappas, was near the Seven Acres Senior Care Center on Braeswood.

The employee had been checking an area near the bayou because of a graffiti problem there.

The caller said he initially mistook Pappas for a vandal when he approached him. Pappas then walked away from the worker with his arms out and the worker apologized for mistaking him for a vandal.

The chief said the parks employee then found a discarded wallet and was able to identify Pappas from the ID inside. They aren't sure if Pappas intentionally -- or accidentally -- dropped his wallet

Police arrived in the area just after 9:30 a.m. and an officer spotted Pappas on Bob White Drive. The chief said the officer, who was by himself, ordered Pappas to show his hands but he refused.

Pappas then began talking about suicide and had his left hand raised and his right hand hidden behind him. The chief said the officer then realized Pappas was wearing body armor and moved back to position better himself behind his patrol vehicle.

A second patrol unit pulled up and officers cornered Pappas in a front yard on Bob White Drive. That's when Pappas shot himself.

Chief Acevedo added he's very thankful the second patrol officer showed up when he did to help the first officer on the scene. He said the situation could have easily ended in a shootout.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht (Methodist Hospital)

“I am thankful today for quite a few things, No. 1 that we will end this week with a great sense of relief in the City of Houston, the Texas Medical Center,” the chief said. “I’m thankful the community came forward. Community was our absolute greatest force multiplier and, obviously, our detectives, patrol officers, did not rest, command staff did not rest until we had this suspect in custody.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner also thanked the community for its role in solving this case.

“The potential threat to the City from an accused murderer considered armed and dangerous is now over, closing another chapter of this horrific tragedy," Turner said. "And once again, it involved heroic acts by frontline officers of the Houston Police Department, which has my gratitude for how it has handled this case and so many others."

The city had been on edge since Dr. Hausknecht's shocking murder.

SWAT officers went to Pappas' Westbury home late Thursday after neighbors called for law enforcement presence because they feared Pappas would return to his home when no one was watching. Someone thought they'd seen him in the neighborhood on Thursday.

There was no sign of Pappas so officers cleared and secured the home just after midnight.

Pappas was the son of a woman who was treated by the victim, Dr. Mark Hausknecht. She died during surgery more than two decades ago.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said it appears that Pappas had held a grudge against the doctor.

Homicide detectives went to the suspect's house in the Westbury area of southwest Houston Tuesday night after receiving several tips that led them to Pappas.

Pappas wasn't home but detectives found other evidence linking him to the crime, according to the chief.

He believes Pappas had been planning the murder for quite some time and Hausknecht probably wasn't the only target.

Acevedo said they found extensive files on dozens of other medical center employees inside Pappas' Westbury home. About 60 employees were warned they may be in danger earlier this week.

In a chilling interview, a former friend of Pappas said he had mentioned having a hit list and getting revenge on people who bullied him in high school. Pappas told the man he was called the "Greek shrimp" by those bullies.

KHOU 11 News investigative reporter Jeremy Rogalski has learned Pappas once worked for a deputy constable in Harris County and recently tried to sell several guns and ammo online.

Acevedo said Pappas texted someone he knows on Tuesday and threatened to commit suicide.

The chief credited the community for helping them solve the case. A tip from someone who saw surveillance video released Monday led police to Pappas.

The video showed the suspect riding his bike down Southgate minutes after Hausknecht was shot on Main Street near Holcombe.

The suspect was riding behind Hausknecht in the video. Investigators believe he then rode ahead of the victim before shooting him three times. They think he was hiding the gun in a green olive backpack.

The brazen shooting happened during the morning rush hour.

