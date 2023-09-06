Husband, wife found dead after suspected murder-suicide, Johnson County officials say

Authorities said a neighbor heard gunshots about 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The neighbor then saw the couple on the ground hours later.

ALVARADO, Texas — A man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds at an Johnson County home Sunday morning, officials told WFAA.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office told WFAA the incident is believed to be a murder-suicide between a husband and wife. A neighbor called the sheriff's office, told them they heard gunshots at around 2 a.m. Sunday but were not sure where they came from and saw their bodies lying on the ground outside of an RV at around 7 a.m.

Deputies responded to the home and found the man and woman dead with gunshot wounds. The sheriff's office told WFAA its initial investigation led them to believe the man shot his wife and then laid over her and shot himself.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death for both people as a gunshot wound to the head.