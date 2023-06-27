In-laws, nephew of NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson killed in possible murder-suicide

Multiple news outlets reported the in-laws and 11-year-old nephew of NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma say the in-laws and an 11-year-old nephew of NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night.

The Muskogee Police Department responded to a shooting at the home of Jack and Terry Janway around 9 p.m. Monday night, according to Fox 23 in Tulsa. Detectives said Terry Janway called 911 and reported a disturbance and someone with a gun. When officers arrived, they found a person lying in the hallway inside the front door.

The officers then heard a gunshot from inside the house and pulled the person who was in the hallway outside. After searching the home, police found two more bodies. Authorities said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Jack Janway and Terry Janway are the parents of Chandra Johnson, who is Jimmie Johnson's wife.

Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday afternoon that Johnson will not compete in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago and will withdraw its No. 84 entry. Johnson is a co-owner of the organization and was scheduled to race this weekend.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made," the team's statement said.

NASCAR issued the following statement to NBC Sports:

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family. The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick also issued a statement on the tragedy. Johnson won seven championships in NASCAR's Cup Series with Hendrick's team.

"Our family and entire team are all grieving with Chani, Jimmie and their loved ones," Hendrick said. "This is a truly unthinkable tragedy, and our hearts are broken for them. I've been in touch with Jimmie and offered our love, support and the full resources of our organization in whatever capacity they need."

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

