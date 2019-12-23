Human remains found this month have been officially identified as Jennifer Pautenis, a Granbury woman reported missing in October.

Edward Michael Pautenis, 59, faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with his wife's death.

Jennifer Pautenis, 29, was reported missing Oct. 20. Human remains believed to be hers were discovered Dec. 4. Hood County officials said Edward Pautenis led investigators to her body.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office used dental records to identify Jennifer Pautenis, Hood County officials said Monday.

Edward Pautenis

WFAA

RELATED: Jailhouse interview: Granbury man describes how he killed his wife

Edward Pautenis said he shot his wife with two guns during an argument. He said their two children were in the home at the time. Pautenis said he dumped his wife's body in a field.

The husband initially told police that his wife left him and their children. But her friends didn't believe the story. They said she would not have left her children.

"We still had a sliver of hope that she was alive," Jaime Burns said at a vigil after Edward Pautenis was arrested.

Pautenis remains jailed in Hood County in lieu of more than $1 million bail.

RELATED: 'It just crushed me': Friends of Granbury mother killed by husband gather to mourn

More on WFAA: