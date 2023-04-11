31-year-old victim identified in deadly Dallas shooting

Police say Javoski Javonte Dawson was found lying on the floor of a breezeway with a gunshot wound.

DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are calling on anyone to come forward with information about a shooting that killed a man Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 12:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwell Road in northwest Dallas. Police then found the victim, identified as 31-year-old Javoski Javonte Dawson, lying under a breezeway with a gunshot wound.

Dawson was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Abel Lopez by calling 214-671-3676 or emailing abel.lopez@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.