Man dies at local hospital after being shot multiple times outside convenience store

Police said 33-year-old Javoras Moten was fatally wounded Sunday night.

DALLAS — Police say a man died after he was found at a Dallas convenience store on Sunday.

Officers were called to Eli's Food Mart at 10190 Forest Lane around 9:46 p.m., police officials say.

Responding police officers found 33-year-old Javoras Moten, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Moten to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police the motive for the shooting is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Homicide Detective A. Lopez at 214-283-4884 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com and reference case #023228-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Call Crime Stoppers on their 24/7 tipline at 214-373-TIPS (8477).