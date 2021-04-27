Son of man arrested in 2008 'honor killings' of teen daughters sentenced to 10 years in prison for helping father evade arrest

Islam Yaser-Abdel Said was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison for helping his father evade capture for more than a decade.

IRVING, Texas — Islam Yaser-Abdel Said, the 32-year-old son of FBI “10 Most Wanted” suspect Yaser Said, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison for helping his father evade capture for more than a decade. Yaser Said is accused of killing his own two daughters in an "honor killing" in 2008.

Islam Yaser-Abdel Said pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, one count of concealing a person from arrest, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, according to a news release about the sentencing from the Department of Justice. He was sentenced in Fort Worth Tuesday.

In February, a federal jury found Islam Said's uncle, Yassein Said, guilty of the same charges. His sentencing date is set for June 4.

Yaser Said had been on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted fugitive list since 2014 until his capture in Justin last August. He is accused of shooting and killing his two daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah. Investigators believe he was taking them to dinner when he shot them in the back of a taxi cab outside the Omni Hotel in Irving in 2008.

Police believe Yaser Said was angry they were dating boys who were non-Muslim and killed them.

In the recorded 911 call, one of the girls is heard saying her father shot her.

Department of Justice officials said Yassein Said worked with Islam Said to harbor Yaser inside a Bedford apartment, where a maintenance worker spotted Yaser on Aug. 14, 2017.

Then Yassein harbored his brother in a house in Justin, where Yaser was eventually captured.