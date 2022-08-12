Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling date-rape drug

The woman pleaded guilty a year ago to selling the drug over the internet.

IRVING, Texas — An Irving woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to selling date-rape drugs over the internet.

The woman, 40-year-old Hyun Ji Martin, was first charged in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in August of that year.

Senior U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means sentenced Martin to 151 months in federal prison, a U.S. Attorney's Office news release stated.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service will not stop in pursuing those who wish to flood our streets with dangerous drugs,” said Thomas Noyes, Inspector in Charge of the Postal Inspection Service’s Fort Worth Division. “This sentencing represents our commitment to safeguarding the mail from illicit drug trafficking and bringing those responsible to justice."

Court documents state Martin sold the drug, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), over the dark web.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service Parcel Task Force officers first saw Martin deliver 15 parcels to an Irving post office in November 2020, the release detailed. After investigating two of the parcels, they found about 208 ml of a clear liquid concealed in contact lens solution bottles.

After executing a search warrant in June of Martin's apartment, officers found large quantities of GHB, GBL, methamphetamine, shipping supplies, contact lens solution bottles and a lab to convert GBL to GHB, the release added.

Martin told officers in a subsequent interview she routinely ordered GBL from China, converted some to GHB, and sold both over the dark web.

More than 1,600 outgoing parcels were identified associated with Martin, the release stated. Most were mailed using fake shipper names and addresses.