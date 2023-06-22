Man suspected of labor trafficking arrested in his Irving home, officials say

An operation revealed an "organized criminal element" was smuggling people from Cuba to the United States and forcing them to work at a TABC-licensed business.

IRVING, Texas — A suspected labor trafficker was arrested at his home in Irving on May 24 by agents of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), the Dallas Police Department and officers of the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security’s Gangs and Violent Crimes Task Force.

The TABC said in a release that Luis Diaz Sala was arrested as a result of a joint operation where he was identified as a suspected labor trafficker in February 2022. The operation revealed an "organized criminal element" was smuggling people from Cuba to the United States and forcing them to work at a TABC-licensed business to pay off the smuggling debt, TABC said.

During that investigation, agents observed Diaz Sala at the business on multiple occasions and confirmed his suspected ties with the business’ management. TABC agents obtained an arrest warrant for Diaz Sala in May 2023, and made the arrest a short time later, charging him with violations of Texas’ labor trafficking laws.

“This case is a huge win for TABC’s Special Investigations Unit and our task force partners,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said. “Stopping labor trafficking and human trafficking is a top priority for this agency, and we will continue to work tirelessly to identify these suspected traffickers and bring them to justice.”

Diaz Sala remains in custody at the Dallas County Jail. The name of the involved business will be disclosed once a related TABC investigation is complete.