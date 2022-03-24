Man who carjacked woman outside North Texas grocery store gets sentenced to prison

Markus DeWayne Vine, 28, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to carjacking a woman entering her Toyota Highlander outside a grocery store in Irving.

IRVING, Texas — An Irving man has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to an armed carjacking in August 2020.

Markus DeWayne Vine, 28, pleaded guilty in May 2021 to carjacking and brandishing a firearm. Vine admitted that on Aug. 20, 2020, he carjacked a woman entering her Toyota Highlander outside a grocery store in Irving.

Officials said Vine pointed a 9mm pistol at the woman as she tried to get into her vehicle and lock the doors. The woman allowed Vine to steal her car and he drove away to a nearby gas station, where he robbed the clerk and got away with money.

Vine drove to a second gas station 15 minutes later and robbed that clerk, as well, federal officials said in a press release.

Vine was arrested on August 22, 2020, while entering the stolen vehicle, which was parked at an Irving apartment complex.

﻿“Mr. Vine is one of the reasons as to why ATF exists," ATF Dallas special agent in charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II said in a news release. "ATF and our partners, like the Irving Police Department, are dedicated to taking the worst of the worst off of our streets. He was the definition of a menace to society: a carjacking followed by a gas station robbery. We are safer with him behind bars,”