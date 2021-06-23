Irving police arrest man accused of continually sexually abusing children for 35 years

Arron Von Blackwolf, 46, was arrested for multiple counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Children and Continuous Trafficking of Persons.

IRVING, Texas — The Irving Police Department Wednesday announced the arrest of a man they suspect of sexually abusing children since 1986.

Arron Von Blackwolf, 46, also known as “Wolf” or Jimmy Robert “Bobby” Kelly III, was arrested for multiple counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Children and Continuous Trafficking of Persons dating all the way back to 1986 in Dallas County, with pending charges still being filed, police said. Some of those pending charges also include possession of child pornography.

The most recent case Blackwolf was charged with occurred in Irving, where he was also living at the time, police said.

Blackwolf is currently in custody in the Dallas County jail on a $75,000 bond, police said.

Detectives also found evidence of other children Blackwolf sexually assaulted, police said. Anyone who was a victim of Blackwolf should contact Detective King at 972-721-2548 or kking@cityofirving.org.