Irving police are looking for the public's help investigating a sexual assault case.

Authorities say the assault happened in April but they have found evidence of other victims.

On April 19, 2018 in the 4100 block of Polaris Drive the victim had responded to a listing on a social media dating site and was lured to the suspect's apartment. While she was there, she was sexually assaulted.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Connor David Clyne and has since been arrested for sexual assault but is currently out on bond.

During the course of the investigation, authorities found evidence of other women Clyne had interactions with. Some of them have been interviewed but others have yet to be identified.

Police say anyone who fell victim to Clyne’s scheme to meet, lure and sexually assault them is asked to contact Detective Curtis at (972) 721-3539 or email him at ecurtis@cityofirving.org.

