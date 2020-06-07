Irving officer fires weapon after man pins officer with alleged stolen vehicle, officials say

Irving police officials say no one was shot during the incident and that the police officer is expected to be OK.

An Irving police officer fired his weapon after a man driving an alleged stolen vehicle wedged the officer between two cars, officials confirm.

Irving police say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. Sunday at Home Depot near the 3200 block of W. Irving Blvd. Officers say a person called police after spotting their stolen vehicle.

According to authorities, the first officer on the scene attempted to detain a man who was walking up to the vehicle that had been reported stolen. The man resisted arrest and pulled away from the officer, officials say.

He then got into the vehicle and put it in drive, which then caused the officer to become wedged between two cars, according to Irving police.

Authorities say the officer feared for his life and discharged his weapon. Irving police officials say no one was shot during the encounter.

According to officials, the man stopped resisting arrest at this point and was taken into custody.

The officer and man were transported to the hospital with injuries. They are both expected to be OK, according to officials.

Authorities say the man will face several charges once he is released from the hospital, including aggravated assault on a public servant.

Detectives say the investigation ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Irving police at 972-273-1010. Reference case no. 20-13248. Tips can also be submitted via email at ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

