Irving high school on lockdown due to 'possible threat' of a student with a gun on campus, police say

At this time, no injuries have been reported and police say they are just "ensuring everyone's safety."

An Irving high school is on lockdown following the possible threat of a student having a gun, police said.

The Irving Police Department says officers responded to MacArthur High School at 3700 N. MacArthur Boulevard around 3:45 p.m., after a student was reported having a gun on campus.

The department sent out a tweet late Wednesday afternoon saying there are no injuries reported and all students are safe.

Once police secure and clear the building, they will then implement a slow release, which could take up to two hours, Irving district officials said.

Irving police said students will be evacuated to Travis Middle School, where they can be reunited with parents or guardians. That location is at 1600 Finley Road.

Once all students have been taken to Travis Middle School, busses will begin their normal route, police said.

