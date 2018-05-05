Since early on, Al Fox III believed that his older sister and brother-in-law were behind the 2014 murder of his mother, Anita Fox.

And though Mark and Virginia Buckland were not charged criminally in the high-profile case involving the Irish Travellers, Al Fox waged war against them in the civil courts.

The Bucklands had taken out multiple life insurance polices worth more than $4 million on Anita Fox and had filed lawsuits to try to force insurance companies to pay up.

But Al Fox filed motions to intervene, alleging that the Bucklands were “negligently responsible” for Anita Fox’s death and thus prohibited by law from receiving the benefits.

On Thursday a civil jury unanimously agreed that the Bucklands willfully — and with malice — were part of a conspiracy that led to the murder of Anita Fox.

"How I feel overall is hard to put into words," Al Fox said in a phone interview Friday morning. "It's almost like an incredible triumph with sorrow."

The decision essentially blocks the Bucklands from collecting on Anita Fox's insurance policies.

"That was our main objective," said Matthew McCarley, one of Al Fox's attorneys. "That they didn't ever see one dime of this money."

