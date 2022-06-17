Houston home becomes crime scene for third time in one week

One man was killed at the home on Monday, another man on Wednesday. Detectives returned on Friday to dig in the home's backyard.

HOUSTON — Detectives and forensic investigators have returned to the home where two men were murdered this week, two days apart.

The 8200 block of Swiss Lane, not far from Hobby Airport, became a crime scene Friday night for the third time in one week.

Houston police say the homicides at the home started on Monday at about 11:40 p.m. when armed intruders broke into a 37-year-old man’s home, shooting him several times, before taking property from the house and stealing two of his cars.

Fast forward to Wednesday night, police say the parents of the man who was killed showed up at around 7:45 p.m. to get some of their son’s belongings.

Before they could get out of their SUV, police say four to five masked men fired shots into the vehicle, ultimately killing the 37-year-old’s father.

On Friday night, HPD detectives and forensic investigators returned to the home once again.

Air 11 got video earlier in the evening of officers focusing on the backyard, digginh.

“Right now, they’re searching the backyard,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. “We’re not releasing what kind of evidence they’re searching for right now, but it is part of the investigation of these two homicides.”

Houston police say detectives were given information related to the murders from earlier this week, but what exactly they’re looking for, they will not say.

“They are searching the backyard, they have dug some holes in the backyard looking for evidence,” Lt. Crowson said.

“Searching for bodies?” asked a reporter.