Investigation underway after person shot, killed in Dallas

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Dallas.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. near the 900 block of Markville Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The person's name has not been released.

It is unclear if anyone has been arrested at this time.