Officers found a woman dead inside a home in the 1600 block of Beaumont Street.

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly stabbing Wednesday evening, officials say.

Just after 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Beaumont Street after a cutting call.

When they arrived, a woman was found dead from apparent stab wounds to her upper torso, police said.

Fort Worth police said a man is being detained at a local hospital, where he transported to be treated.