Investigation underway after woman's body found on side of the road, Dallas police say

An investigation is underway after Dallas police say a woman’s body was found on the side of the road Sunday afternoon, officials say.

Dallas police say around 2 p.m., detectives responded to the scene near TX-310 and East Illinois Ave to investigate.

Officials say evidence at the scene indicates the woman died after a hit-and-run crash. Her name has not been released as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.

