Investigation underway after person shot, killed at Moore Park

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities say.

An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed Monday afternoon at Moore Park, officials say.

Around 4 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting at Moore Park located near 2200 Rockefeller Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact police at 214-671-3632 or via email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 122857-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.