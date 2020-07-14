Investigation underway after person shot, killed at Moore Park

An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed Monday afternoon at Moore Park, officials say.
Around 4 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting at Moore Park located near 2200 Rockefeller Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact police at 214-671-3632 or via email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 122857-2020.
Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.
More on WFAA:
- Video: Suspects linked to multiple break-ins near Kiest Park, Dallas police say
- 13-year-old driver crashed into pedestrians, killing 1, Grand Prairie police say
- Opening of Pleasant Grove testing site delayed due to overnight theft
- Man shot and killed at Lake Highlands apartment complex, Dallas police say