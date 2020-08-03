A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fort Worth, police say.

Around 7 p.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Poinsetta Drive in response to the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

At this time, police have not released any information concerning what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: