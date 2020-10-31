Investigation underway after man shot, killed in downtown Dallas

Dallas police said around 3 a.m. Saturday, they responded to a shooting call near S. Harwood Street and Jackson Street.

Homicide detectives are working to figure out who shot and man a killed Saturday morning in downtown Dallas.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Investigators have not released the man's name at this time. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested.