Investigation underway after person's body found in Dallas alleyway

Investigators say the person died from homicidal violence.

An investigation is underway after a person's body was found in an alleyway Wednesday night in Dallas.

City of Dallas Marshals said around 8:45 p.m. they were flagged down by someone near the 2800 block of Prichard Lane after that person came across a dead body.

Dallas police responded to the scene and said they found a person who had died from homicidal violence, officials say.

According to investigators, the victim did not have an ID on him, therefore, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will try to identify him through fingerprints.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or via email at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case No. 132968-2020.