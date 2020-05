According to police, around 6:05 p.m. officers were called to the area of E. Clarendon Drive and S. Marsalis Avenue in response to a disturbance.

An investigation is underway after two women were shot Thursday evening, Dallas police say.

Around 6:05 p.m., officers were called to the area of E. Clarendon Drive and S. Marsalis Avenue in response to a disturbance.

When they arrived, two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported from the scene to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information concerning a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.