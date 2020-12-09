Investigation underway after 2 people injured in separate shootings overnight in Dallas

It is unclear at this time if any arrests have been made in connection with the shootings.

An investigation is underway after Dallas police said two people were injured in two separate shootings.

The first incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Brimhall Street and Lomax Drive.

Dallas police said when they arrived at the scene, officers found a person who was bleeding. Witnesses told police the victim's vehicle almost struck another car which then led to an argument with the suspect, according to officials.

During the argument, the suspect took out a gun and began shooting at the vehicle that the victim was sitting in, police said.

The victim’s vehicle then fled the scene and called authorities. The injured person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to officials.

The second shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday at the 7400 block of Chesterfield Drive.

Dallas police said when they arrived at this scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, officers said they learned that several people arrived at the location to fight a resident.

During the argument, shots were fired and one person was injured. The injured male was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to police.