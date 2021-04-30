Intoxicated man who killed former city councilmember in head-on crash is sentenced to 45 years

Jonathan Moore, 38, struck the car carrying Carolyn Davis, 57, and her daughter Melissa Lashan Davis-Nunn, 27, on July 15, 2019.

DALLAS — A man who was high on drugs when he drove into a vehicle, killing a former Dallas City Council member and her daughter has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

Jonathan Moore, 38, struck the car carrying Carolyn Davis, 57, and Melissa Lashan Davis-Nunn, 27, on July 15, 2019. He was speeding when his vehicle cross a center median and struck Davis' car head-on.

Moore, who had Ambien in his system at the time, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of murder, the district attorney said.

He had four prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, according to the district attorney, and had been released on probation just days before the fatal crash.

“He had his chances multiple times. The court system gave Jonathan Moore plenty of time to get his act together,” said Lauren Black, the chief of the misdemeanor division in the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

Black said in a release that Moore initially was arrested in connection to alcohol consumption, but seemed to turn to substances that might escape detention over time.