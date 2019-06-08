A 17-year-old unlicensed driver was intoxicated when he ran a red light, causing a crash that killed an unborn baby, Grand Prairie police say.

Frank Anthony Alvarez faces charges of intoxication manslaughter, injury to a child, intoxication assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of injury to an elderly person, police say.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Great Southwest Parkway and Sherman Street.

Alvarez was driving a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant and was speeding on northbound Great Southwest Parkway when he ran the red light, causing a collision with a 2012 Dodge pickup truck, police said.

A 73-year-old man who was in the truck remains in critical condition. Two others in the vehicle were seriously injured but have been released from the hospital. A fourth person was not injured.

A 17-year-old passenger of the Mitsubishi was transported to the hospital after the crash. She went into labor and delivered a stillborn girl, police said.

Officials said a 31-year-old passenger in the Mitsubishi was uninjured.