'Innocent bystander' in critical condition after shooting, Dallas police say

Police believe the victim may have gotten caught in the middle of an exchange of gunfire between two shooters.

A woman who may have been an "innocent bystander" is in critical condition after she was shot overnight Tuesday, Dallas police said.

Police were called around 12:20 a.m. to the scene at 8550 Midpark Road, where they found the woman. She was stable when taken to a local hospital and is currently undergoing surgery, according to police.

