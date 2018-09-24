Derrick Wiley, the former Mesquite officer on trial for shooting an unarmed man in November of last year, broke down into tears on multiple occasions while on the stand Monday afternoon.

Wiley, who’s being tried on an aggravated assault charge, was overcome with emotion while recounting the moments before he fired his weapon at Lyndo Jones, who Wiley mistook for a thief.

“It was in a split second, and I told myself, ‘Derrick, do not die out here.’ It was an instant moment of fear, I thought I might die out there,” Wiley said, beginning to weep.

Wiley acknowledged Monday that Jones didn’t have a weapon and wasn’t trying to hurt him. He testified, though, that when he pulled the trigger, he thought Jones had a weapon.

"I was basing everything off of what I was seeing and what I felt, and at that time I felt that he possibly had a gun on him and he was going to attempt to use it on me.”

“I wouldn’t have shot that dude if I didn’t think he was going to try and hurt me,” he said, again in tears.

Wiley was dispatched for a "suspicious person" call in the 1300 block of South Town East Blvd on Nov. 8 after a nearby business owner reported a man in a blue pickup truck setting the alarm off repeatedly.

Body camera video shows Wiley approach the truck and immediately giving profanity-laced verbal commands towards Jones.

"Put your hands up or I will ****ing shoot you!" Wiley says initially. "Get on the ground!"

Jones can first be seen obeying commands. Bodycam footage doesn’t capture Jones slipping away from Wiley’s control. Video then shows Jones move away from Wiley and get up and began to run with both his arms raised when Wiley fires his gun two times, striking Jones twice.

Jones took the stand last week in the trial’s first days, saying he ran because he was scared after Wiley’s threat to shoot him.

“I was scared, you told me ‘I’m gonna f-ing shoot you.’ I look at you and tell you, ‘don’t shoot me.’ But you shot me,” he said.

Jones testified that he didn’t initially know Wiley was an officer. On Monday, Wiley said he thought Jones’ use of the slang term “boss” meant he did know Wiley was an officer.

Wiley was in full uniform the night of the shooting.

During cross examination, Jones insisted he “complied” with Wiley’s demands.

If convicted of aggravated assault by a public servant, Wiley faces five years to life in prison. A jury of four men and eight women will decide his fate. They’ve heard five days of testimony, with the trial set to resume Tuesday morning.

