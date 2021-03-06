Alleged armed man who was breaking car windows shot by Hurst police, officials say

Officials said the man shot at a Hurst police officer in the apartment parking lot. The officer returned fired and struck the man.

HURST, Texas — The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation after a man who was allegedly breaking car windows was shot by a Hurst officer, officials said.

According to Hurst police, officers received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Wednesday of a man firing a gun at Station 121 at Town Center Apartments, which is located on the border of Hurst and North Richland Hills.

Authorities said they believe the man was in North Richland Hills before the incident. At one point the man made his way to the apartment complex and started breaking car windows with a gun in his hand, according to officials.

Hurst police officers responded to the complex and located the man in the parking lot. According to a witness, the man saw the Hurst officer and began firing his handgun at the officer, police said. That's when the officer returned fire and struck the man.

The man was transported to John Peter-Smith Hospital. An update on his condition has not been released.

Officials said the officer was not injured during the incident.

No further details have been released.