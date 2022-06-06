Video shows 3 women beating and robbing victim for her purse

The victim told police she was approached by three unknown women who demanded her purse, then chased her after she tried to run away.

HOUSTON — Naomi Altamirano was brutally beaten and robbed for her purse last month.

Her injuries describe a violent attack when she was approached by three women at a gas station parking lot on May 23.

She tried to run away but she said she was chased by the women.

"They were like hey b***h where you going. They chased me," Altamirano said.

One of the suspects eventually caught up to her and slammed her to the ground. Two of the suspects then started punching and hitting her head against the pavement several times before forcibly taking her purse and running in an unknown direction.

Police released surveillance video Monday in hopes someone recognizes the suspect. The video is so disturbing that HPD blurred part of the violent beating before releasing it.

Altamirano never saw the video until it was released to the public.

"I think they're dangerous," she said of the suspects. "They slammed my head to the concrete, kicked me in the face, my phone was in my bra, they took my purse."

After the suspect's got away, all Altamirano could think of was getting help.

"I knocked on some neighbor's door and I was like help, help, help me and they called the cops."

Not only has the incident left her physical scars, but it has also taken an emotional toll.

"I just don't trust no one no more," Altamirano said. "It was out of nowhere."

All three suspects, who have not been identified nor arrested, are described as Hispanic females of unknown ages.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information on the incident that leads to a charge or arrest of felony suspects can result in a $5,000 cash payment.