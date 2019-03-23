PEARLAND, Texas — Police in Pearland are investigating the death of an elementary school librarian.
A Houston police sergeant is a suspect in her killing. Sgt. Hilario Hernandez, 56, was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Kingsville Police Department and Department of Public Safety in Kingsville.
Around noon Saturday, a family member found a relative dead inside a home on the 1900 block of Canyon Creek Court, a spokesperson for Pearland police tells KHOU 11 News.
Pearland ISD confirms to KHOU 11 News Belinda Hernandez, who lives at the Canyon Creek address, was found dead Saturday. She was a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary and a 15-year employee of the school district.
Police are investigating the death as a murder and issued a statewide alert to law enforcement to be on the lookout for Hilario Hernandez.
He was then arrested in Kingsville.
According to law enforcement sources, Hernandez is a sergeant with the Houston Police Department, most recently assigned to the internal affairs division.
ALSO ON KHOU.COM:
- VERIFY: Yes, a DoubleTree Hotel displayed sign denying service to military members
- Contaminants get into water after ITC Deer Park fire, containment wall breach
- This toddler was found in a Florida Park. Now the search is on for her parents
► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.
Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.