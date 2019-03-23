PEARLAND, Texas — Police in Pearland are trying to find a Houston police officer they believe to be a suspect in a murder investigation.
Around noon Saturday, a family member found a relative dead inside a home on the 1900 block of Canyon Creek Court, a spokesperson for Pearland police tells KHOU 11 News.
Police are investigating the death as a murder, and issued a statewide alert to law enforcement to be on the lookout for Hilario Hernandez.
According to law enforcement sources, Hernandez is a sergeant with the Houston Police Department, most recently assigned to the internal affairs division.
Hernandez was last seen driving a 2005 Black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, and police have warned that he could be armed.
If you know where Hilario Hernandez is, call 911.
