Man accused of shoplifting inside Walmart shot by HPD officer after he attacked her, police say

HOUSTON — An alleged shoplifting suspect was shot overnight Saturday by a Houston Police Department officer near the Heights.

This happened at about 1 a.m. at the Walmart at 111 Yale St.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said the officer, who is a 3-year veteran, stopped at Walmart to use the restroom. While inside, she was alerted by employees that a man was shoplifting.

Finner said the officer tried to give the man verbal commands as he walked out of the store, but the man refused the commands and at some point, he attacked the officer.

The two begin to struggle and in fear for her life, the officer pulled out her gun and shot the man once in the leg, according to Finner.

Officers responded to the scene and used a tourniquet to help save the man's life. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be okay.

The officer involved in the shooting was said to be visibly shaken, but she was uninjured.

This investigation is ongoing.

