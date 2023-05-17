Woman pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old boy in 2021; gets 52 years in prison

Samuel's grandmother gave emotional testimony after Theresa Balboa's sentence was handed down.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The woman accused of killing her boyfriend's son pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday morning.

Theresa Balboa faced a judge for the charge of capital murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Samuel Olson, but the charge was reduced to murder in the plea. Balboa's attorney said Tuesday night that Balboa didn't want to put Olson's family through the ordeal of a trial.

She will spend 52 years behind bars.

Samuel's grandmother gave emotional testimony after Baloa's sentence was handed down.

Balboa was dating Samuel's dad when the little boy suddenly went missing in May 2021.

Samuel's battered body was found five days later in a storage bin at a motel in Jasper. Investigators believe Balboa was headed to Louisiana when she was caught.

Court documents say Balboa beat the child with the help of a roommate, Benjamin Rivera. He faces a tampering with evidence - human corpse charge for his alleged role in Samuel's death.

According to the initial autopsy report, Samuel died from "homicidal violence with blunt head trauma."

Balboa was the one who reported Samuel missing, but police said there were holes in her story from the beginning. A prosecutor said Balboa called Rivera saying she killed Samuel. They were able to corroborate that by looking at cellphone evidence.