Several security failures discovered in investigation into Gonzalo Lopez's escape, report shows

An investigation led by The Marshall Report and Houston Chronicle shows several security failures leading up to Gonzalo Lopez's prison bus escape earlier this year.

HOUSTON — A newly released investigation revealed staffing issues could have aided in Gonzalo Lopez's escape from a prison bus earlier this year, according to the Houston Chronicle and The Marshall Project.

In May, Lopez escaped the bus and killed five family members at a home in Centerville, Texas.

What the report showed

The prison where Lopez was held had a 45% staffing vacancy

Guards skipped the required strip search and did not use metal detectors

Prison policy required three officers to be on the bus but it was made optional in 2015 due to staffing shortages

Witnesses said a Jewett police officer was first on the scene of the escape and didn't shoot or follow Lopez when the bus crashed

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said strip searches were performed on Lopez prior to his escape, however, they were not done in accordance with the policy.

State leaders said they weren't shocked to hear the findings of the report.

"I don’t think this was really anything we didn’t know. It was just a lack of oversight. A lack of funding. A lack of training for the staff. It was a perfect storm for everything failing all at once," Rep. Gene Wu said.

TDCJ said it is releasing its own report later this week.

How was Lopez able to escape

Lopez escaped custody by shedding his shackles and cutting through a metal barrier on a prison bus before stabbing a correctional officer. Video from a witness showed Lopez running through a wooded area.

Lopez was on the bus from Gatesville to Huntsville for a doctor's appointment.

Lopez was killed in a shootout with officers after investigators said he killed the Collins family in Centerville.

Pictures released by TDCJ show a similar prison bus and the metal wire below the driver’s seat, where a spokesman said Lopez was able to break through, crawl on his stomach and attack the driver.

"The other inmates were creating a distraction on the bus by singing, yelling, sitting up and down and clapping their hands," said Robert Hurst, a TDCJ spokesman.

Gonzalo Lopez escape timeline

Who was Gonzalo Lopez?

Lopez was serving back-to-back life sentences for shooting at a Webb County, Texas sheriff's deputy in 2004 and killing a man with a pickax in Hidalgo County after holding him ransom on a drug debt.