Cause of death ruled homicide for child found in Houston apartment with three siblings

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The death of the individual whose skeletal remains were found in a west Harris County apartment where three children were living alone has been ruled a homicide with blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner.

The identity and age of the victim haven't been released, though the 15-year-old who was living in the apartment on Green Crest with his two younger siblings told police the remains are their 9-year-old brother. He said the boy died about a year ago.

This horrific story came to light Sunday when the 15-year-old called police and told them he and his brothers have been living in the apartment by themselves for months with skeletal remains in another room.

When deputies arrived, they found remains that appeared consistent with the age provided by the 15-year-old.

They said the two youngest boys, ages 10 and 7, appeared to be malnourished with signs of physical injury, according to investigators.

Mother and boyfriend released

The children's mother and her boyfriend were located Sunday after news broke about the children being found.

The two were questioned by investigators, but later released. No charges were filed, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

No school recently

We learned Tuesday that the boys attended Alief ISD schools but the district said they last attended in May of 2020.

The school district says they made several attempts to contact the mother and even visited the apartment in September of 2020 but were not successful.

The school district says the mother had two truancy cases for two boys. One was for 2019 and the other for 2020.

Truancy cases weren't enforced by the Harris County DA’s office during the pandemic.

CPS seeking emergency custody

Child Protective Services confirmed there was no active CPS investigation at the time the children were found.

The agency is seeking emergency custody and the boys are currently in foster care.

Below is the statement CPS released to KHOU 11 News:

"To ensure the safety of the children, the Department of Family and Protective Services is seeking emergency custody of the three boys. Child Protective Services does have history with the family, but there was no active CPS investigation at the time the children were discovered alone in their apartment."

Neighbors react

Neighbors said they were shocked to find out the children lived in the apartment alone. They said they knew the 15-year-old lived there, but thought he lived there alone.

"There is no excuse for this. None at all," Erica Chapman said. "When inspections came ... that was the only apartment you didn't inspect? What did they know? They never went into that apartment?"

Chapman said she helped the boy in the past.

"He was sleeping on the slide and I asked him if he was hungry. I brought him some food and drinks," she said. "I woke him up. He was going to eat then go back home."

Chapman said she would drop food off at the apartment sometimes, but it was hard to tell what was going on inside.

Another neighbor said the 15-year-old boy would charge his phone at her apartment.