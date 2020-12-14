17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting at Ridgecrest Apartments in Dallas, officials say

Dallas police said 17-year-old Bryan Bernal Rivas fatally shot 21-year-old Daniel Victor Barrera Sunday near the 418 block of S. Walton Walker.

A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday after police said he shot and killed a man at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Dallas.

According to authorities, Bryan Bernal Rivas fatally shot 21-year-old Daniel Victor Barrera near the 418 block of S. Walton Walker. Police said Barrera was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Rivas faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting and remains in custody in lieu of a $500,000 bail, according to jail records.

Dallas police are also investigating another shooting that occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near the 1250 block of Moulin Rouge Drive.

Detectives said 20-year-old Christopher Ramirez Veloz was shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dallas police officials said the two shootings are related, however, Rivas currently does not face a murder charge in the shooting death of Veloz.

Authorities did not provide additional details on how the shootings are related.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact Det. A. Machorro at 214-918-9096. He can also be reached via email at Antonio.machorro@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case numbers 222561-2020 and 222563-2020.