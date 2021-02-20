Homicide investigation underway after 18-year-old found shot inside vehicle, Dallas police say

Edward Cane was found unresponsive in a vehicle around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said.

DALLAS — A homicide investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was found shot and killed inside a vehicle, Dallas police say.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of County Creek Drive. When officers arrived, they found Edward Cade unresponsive in a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced Cade dead at the scene.