A homicide investigation is underway after a teen was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Arlington, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers were called just after 4:35 p.m. to the 900 block of Benge Drive, near the University of Texas at Arlington, in response to an injured person call.

When they arrived, they located a 16-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The teen was then transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Arlington police say until the next of kin is notified, they will not be releasing the victim’s name, but they say based on known information the teen was enrolled in the Arlington Independent School District.

Arlington ISD's superintendent Marcelo Cavazos released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that I share that one of our students at Arlington High School was fatally shot off campus after school today. The Arlington ISD asks that the community keep the family, classmates and teachers of this student in your thoughts.

The Arlington Police Department is leading the investigation and the District will support them with any needed information. Out of respect for the family and the minor status of the student, the Arlington ISD will not release the student’s name this evening.

School counselors are preparing to assist students beginning in the morning and continuing for as long as needed.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691.

You can call leave an anonymous by contacting the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

