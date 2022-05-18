Homicide investigation underway after man found fatally shot on sidewalk, Dallas police say

Officers said they found 65-year-old Joseph Syas lying on the sidewalk in the 6700 block of Eastridge Drive Tuesday, May 17.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 65-year-old man was found dead on a sidewalk early Tuesday, Dallas police said.

Just before 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, officers were called to the 6700 block of Eastridge Drive for a health and welfare check. When they arrived, they found the victim, Joseph Syas, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his face.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced Syas dead.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.

DPD is asking anyone with information concerning Syas’ death to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or email abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.