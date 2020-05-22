x
Dallas homicide detectives searching for vehicle of suspected shooter

A 49-year-old man was gunned down in an apartment parking lot Thursday night in Dallas, officials say.
Credit: Dallas Police Department
Detectives search for the vehicle of the suspected shooter.

Homicide detectives with the Dallas Police Department are asking for the public’s help regarding the shooting death of a 49-year-old man.

Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting call near 500 Cold Town Lane at the Ridgecrest Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot. The victim, 49-year-old Johnnie Parker was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say video surveillance shows that the suspect was driving a small, light-colored, late 1990s, or early 2000s model sedan.

Credit: Dallas Police Department
Detectives search for suspected shooter's vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3690 or via email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. Reference case No. 090406-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

