Dallas homicide detectives searching for vehicle of suspected shooter

A 49-year-old man was gunned down in an apartment parking lot Thursday night in Dallas, officials say.

Homicide detectives with the Dallas Police Department are asking for the public’s help regarding the shooting death of a 49-year-old man.

Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting call near 500 Cold Town Lane at the Ridgecrest Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot. The victim, 49-year-old Johnnie Parker was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say video surveillance shows that the suspect was driving a small, light-colored, late 1990s, or early 2000s model sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3690 or via email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. Reference case No. 090406-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

