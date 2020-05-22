Dallas homicide detectives searching for vehicle of suspected shooter

Homicide detectives with the Dallas Police Department are asking for the public’s help regarding the shooting death of a 49-year-old man.
Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting call near 500 Cold Town Lane at the Ridgecrest Apartments.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the parking lot. The victim, 49-year-old Johnnie Parker was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say video surveillance shows that the suspect was driving a small, light-colored, late 1990s, or early 2000s model sedan.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3690 or via email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com. Reference case No. 090406-2020.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
More on WFAA:
- Baby found safe after car stolen from Dollar General parking lot, Tarrant County officials say
- Man who recorded shooting of Ahmaud Arbery arrested for murder
- Suspect accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old following argument over drugs, Garland police say
- Fort Worth man who said he 'didn't see eye-to-eye' with 4-year-old daughter arrested on capital murder charge in her death