Homeowner arrested after fatally shooting man who allegedly broke into shed, Dallas police say

Police said after being shot, the suspected burglar got into his own car and tried to drive away from the scene but crashed into another parked car.

A homeowner was arrested Saturday morning, after shooting and killing a man he believed was breaking into his shed Friday night, police say.

Around 11:05 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 2900 block of Villa Sur Trail. A homeowner, identified as 36-year-old Luis Solis-Cuevas, told police he found a burglar breaking into his shed and fired shots.

Police said after being shot, the suspected burglar got into his own car and tried to drive away from the scene but crashed into another parked car. He was found dead at the crash scene.

Police said Solis-Cuevas was taken into custody for questioning.

Saturday morning, Solis-Cuevas was booked into the Dallas County jail for recklessly firing his gun and causing the death of the suspected burglar.

The name of the suspected burglar has not been released at this time.