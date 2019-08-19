DALLAS — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in a shopping center on Skillman street near Lake Highlands.

Police said they responded shortly before 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Skillman Street. Officers found man shot in the parking lot of a shopping center. The 59-year-old man was sent to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses in the area said the man was homeless who mostly kept to himself. Police said the suspect took off with the victim's bike.

