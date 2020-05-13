Homeless man shot and killed in Dallas, police say

A witness allegedly told police the victim had been in an ongoing disturbance with an unknown male.

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Dallas, according to police.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call near the 2500 block of South Good Latimer Expressway.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times. Police said the man is homeless.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

His name has not been released pending next of kin.

A witness allegedly told police the victim had been in an ongoing disturbance with an unknown male.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

