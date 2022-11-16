Hide your valuables or police might give you an 'F'

It’s the time of year when thieves can hit the jackpot casing parking lots. Police are offering tips and leaving “report cards” on local cars.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — It might startle someone at first glance – a paper that says “citation” left on a car window.

But in slightly smaller print the words, “Don’t Panic. I’m not real,” are clear.

Duncanville is among the Texas police departments leaving fake citations on cars to remind drivers not to leave valuables in sight.

“We call them report cards,” said Crime Prevention Officer Michelle Arias.

She patrols parking lots and peers in cars to see what’s visible.

If nothing can be seen, the car passes.

But if a window left was down or valuables are in view, the car fails.

“If you cannot take it inside, then hide it,” Arias said. “Don’t leave it out in plain sight.”

Arias said criminals will take advantage of any mistakes drivers make.

An unlocked door is an open invitation.

But even leaving something like a phone charger cable or a coat within view can entice a thief.

“They’ve learned all the tricks. Sometimes you take a sweater or jacket off and toss it in the back seat, but sometimes they’ll break a window to make entry to that vehicle to see if something is under there,” she said.

Arias took one look at our WFAA news vehicle and immediately spotted problems.

A battery charger was on the dashboard, charging cables were out by the gearshift, and a reporter’s laptop bag was on the passenger floorboard.

“All kinds of red flags,” Arias said with a laugh.

Her best tip to prevent theft is to stay aware, be smart, and hide everything.