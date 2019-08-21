FORT WORTH, Texas — This story has been updated throughout

A judge sentenced a man to life in prison Thursday for the kidnapping of a Fort Worth woman.

Earlier in the day, a Tarrant County jury found 35-year-old Christopher Revill guilty of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, who has been missing for nearly three years.

Typhenie Johnson disappeared in October 2016, several months after breaking up with Revill.

“I began to cry,” said Deborah Johnson, Typhenie's mother, of the moment the judge read the sentence. “He’s going to be where he needs to be the rest of his life. He’s never going to hurt another woman again.”

Arrest records show Revill was the last person seen with Johnson and that pieces of her clothing were found in the backyard of his parents' east Fort Worth home.

After more than a week of testimony, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Wednesday and put the case in the hands of the Tarrant County jury.

'It's over'

“In this case, there are a lot of small pieces of evidence,” prosecutor Lisa Callaghan argued. “But it makes a very clear picture that Chris Revill took Typhenie and abducted her.”

Typhenie Johnson

Courtesy photo

RELATED: 'Justice will be served': Family of missing woman pushes on two years after she vanishes

Prosecutors said Revill was possessive and controlling in his relationship with Johnson. She broke up with him months before her disappearance and had started dating someone else.

Revill showed up at Johnson's Fort Worth apartment on the night of Oct. 10, 2016. Johnson was heard telling Revill "it's over," court records show.

Johnson's brother went outside to check on his sister and saw Revill's car speed off. Johnson's keys, cellphone, and a single sock were found in her apartment complex parking lot.

But defense attorneys Lesa Pamplin and MarQuetta Clayton urged the jury to consider that none of Johnson’s DNA was found on Revill.

“Review the evidence and you’re going to find the state has failed to prove its case,” they said.

Another disappearance

Revill has also been linked to the disappearance of another ex-girlfriend, who went missing in 2006. Relatives said Revill was the last person to be seen with Taalibah Islam before she disappeared.

Islam's disappearance was the focus during much of Revill's sentencing phase.

While Revill was never investigated in her disappearance, prosecutors pointed to the case as evidence of his long, violent history.

Much like the case of Johnson, Revill was the last person to see Islam.

Months before Revill reported her missing, he was investigated in an assault against a then nine-months pregnant Islam, a Fort Worth sergeant testified.

Sgt. Chris Fearneyhough testified that Islam told him that Revill had punched her in the stomach and head.

After Judge Chris Wolfe announced Revill's life sentence in the Johnson case, Islam's family also celebrated.

“Happy, overwhelmed, joyed,” said Hadiyah Islam, Taalibah's sister. “He’s gone. She doesn’t have to worry about him anymore.”

RELATED: Families of two missing women linked to same man call for answers

Follow Lauren Zakalik on Twitter at @wfaalauren

Also on WFAA: