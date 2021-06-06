3 suspects fired gunshots, stole woman's belongings after head-on collision in Dallas, police say

Dallas police said the woman dropped her belongings and ran away after she heard gunshots. The suspects then took her stuff and left the scene.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after Dallas police said three suspects who were involved in a car crash took a woman's belongings and fled the scene.

The incident happened Saturday night at the 7200 block of Valley Glen Drive in Dallas. Authorities said the woman was leaving an apartment complex in the area when she was involved in a head-on collision.

According to officials, the woman got out of her vehicle and that's when three males got out of the other car. The woman then ran away after hearing gunshots, police said.

At that point, the suspects took the woman's stuff, abandoned their vehicle, and ran away from the crash scene, officials said.

Dallas police said the woman was not injured during the incident. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.