Deputy in critical, but stable condition after being shot in NE Harris County | Blue Alert issued

Authorities are searching for Terran Green, 34, who's believed to be the person who shot a deputy during a traffic stop on Homestead.

HOUSTON — A manhunt is underway after a deputy was critically injured in a shooting during a traffic stop in northeast Harris County.

A couple of hours after the shooting, a Blue Alert was issued for Terran Green, 34, who investigators are looking for. Authorities said he left the scene after the shooting and had not been found as of 11 p.m. Wednesday.

During an update provided Wednesday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 29-year-old deputy was in surgery after being shot at least twice in the upper torso. His condition was critical but stable.

"At this point, we're just praying that he makes a full recovery," Gonzalez said. "Obviously, he's very critical so we're asking for our community's prayers. Our community always stands with us."

Green is described as being a Black man with short hair who's about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts at the time of the shooting. He was driving a 2016 dark blue, Ford Escape. The license plate number of the vehicle is SVJ6590.

"Our entire agency is mobilizing to help coordinate the search," Gonzalez said. "I do want to also add that there may have been other people in the vehicle as well, so we're going to be conducting a very massive manhunt."

Gonzalez said the deputy went on patrol at about 7:40 p.m. and within a minute, 911 dispatch started receiving calls about the deputy being injured. The shooting happened along Homestead Road just inside the Beltway and east of the Eastex Freeway. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Paramedics got to the scene and started providing aid and Life Flight was called to get the deputy to the Texas Medical Center.

The deputy hasn't been identified, but Gonzalez said he has been with HCSO for just over a year.

"This deputy was out doing his job serving the residents of Harris County and keeping us safe," Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or HCSO.

Several local leaders, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, made comments about the shooting.

"DPS Special Agents are deployed and responding," Abbott said. "We will not stop until the criminal is caught and brought to justice."

"Please pray for the Harris County deputy who shot on a traffic stop this evening," Turner said.

Watch the latest update from Gonzalez in the video below:

